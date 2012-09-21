LONDON, Sept 21 European shares rose on Friday,
helped by speculation that Spain could soon request a bailout
and ongoing optimism that central bank action would revive
economic growth, though trading could be volatile given stock
futures and options expiries.
"It is all about options expiry today," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million of assets.
"Volatility has been crushed recently and optimism increased
dramatically as has the market. The main thing to look at today
is if the market can actually sustain these levels after expiry
as well. That will tell us a lot."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,120.23
by 0704 GMT, having dipped 0.1 percent on Thursday.
The index has surged more than 9 percent over the past two
months, boosted by the European Central Bank's plan to buy
sovereign bonds to lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken
euro zone countries, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's bold
stimulus measures.
The benchmark Spanish IBEX rose 0.6 percent. Sources
have told Reuters the country is considering freezing pensions
and speeding up a planned rise in the retirement age as it races
to cut spending and meet conditions of an expected international
sovereign aid package.