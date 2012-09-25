* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 pct
* Euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index flat
* Traders see markets in sideways pattern but with potential
to rise
* Central bank measures continuing to support equity markets
-traders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 25 European shares rose slightly on
Tuesday, helped by gains in major oil and food stocks. Traders
said recent central bank stimulus measures gave equity markets
upward potential despite unresolved fears over the euro zone
debt crisis.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent to 1,117.99 points, recovering from a 0.3 percent dip on
Monday. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was
broadly flat at 2,557.52 points.
European equity markets have rallied since July 26 when
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said he would do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the region's debt
crisis. He followed that up on Sept. 6 with a plan to buy
government bonds.
Stock markets received a further boost this month when the
U.S. Federal Reserve said it would pump $40 billion into the
economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs
market.
Although markets have dipped on persistent signs that the
euro zone debt crisis is far from over, with Spain under
pressure for a further bailout package, the Euro STOXX 50 index
remains up by around 20 percent since late July.
"We're in for another sideways week, but with the potential
to go higher. Overall, the underlying bias is still one of a
positive note," said Mike Turner, European equity options broker
at XBZ Ltd.
Several traders added that the moves by the ECB and the Fed
should suffice to ensure that any equity market pull-back would
be relatively limited, and that investors could use market
declines to buy up stocks on the cheap.
"There's good underlying support for these markets, and any
dips should be bought," said Berkeley Futures Ltd associate
director Richard Griffiths.
SUEDZUCKER RISES BUT CONTINENTAL DROPS
German companies topped both the leader board and loser
board on the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Sugar refiner Suedzucker was the best-performing
FTSEurofirst 300 stock, rising 2.8 percent after it increased
its sales and earnings targets for the current financial year.
However, automotive supplier Continental AG fell
4.4 percent after shareholder Schaeffler sold Continental shares
for 77.50 euros for around 1.6 billion euros.
Gains in major oil stocks also helped to keep markets in
positive territory, with traders citing a Credit Suisse price
target upgrade for Spanish energy group Repsol as the
reason behind a 1.5 percent rise in Repsol's shares.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he saw
European markets holding onto much of their recent gains, adding
that he did not expect any fall on Germany's DAX index
to go much beyond 7,250 from its current level of around 7,400
points.
"There's a bit of froth coming off the top of the markets,
but the general uptrend will remain," he said.