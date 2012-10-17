LONDON Oct 17 European shares rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by Spanish banks and the broader financial sector after a decision by ratings agency Moody's to retain Spain's investment grade credit rating.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,114.44 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.5 percent to 2,561.59 points. Euro zone banks, meanwhile, were up 1.4 percent.

Late on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody's affirmed Spain's investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that it could cut it to junk status.

The move lifted the shares of major banks, which are heavily exposed to the euro zone debt crisis. Spain's IBEX stock market rose 1.4 percent, outperforming regional peers, while Spanish bank Santander gained 3 percent.