* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.1 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 index rises 0.3 percent
* Fall in Danone pegs back European stock markets
* Sentiment still positive over Spain' debt problem fix
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 17 A decline in food group Danone
weighed on European equities, although relief after
Spain clung on to its investment-grade rating led some traders
to say they might use the fall to snap up cheap shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.1 percent
at 1,111.53 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.1 percent to 2,550.70 points.
Danone fell 3.8 percent, taking the most points off the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the French company reported a
slowdown in revenue growth at its main dairy division.
"We expected a 'subdued' reporting ... we got quite a
disappointing one," Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood
wrote in a research note.
Danone also reported a further deterioration in business
conditions across southern Europe, where countries such as Spain
and Greece have been hit by the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain remains under pressure to seek a sovereign bailout and
expectations are growing that Madrid will soon request aid from
its euro zone partners, which would allow the European Central
bank to start buying the country's bonds.
Late on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody's assuaged
widespread fears it could cut Spain to junk status by
maintaining Spain's investment grade rating, but made clear its
decision assumed the country would seek support.
"In Europe, little by little, some of the problems are
getting fixed," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Valahu added he was holding onto Spanish stocks such as toll
road operator Abertis and construction company ACS
, and would consider buying Spanish and Italian
government bonds.
The Moody's rating decision caused Spain's IBEX
stock market to rise by 1 percent.
Financial stocks - which are heavily exposed to potential
losses in the euro zone - also rose, with the STOXX euro zone
bank index gaining 0.7 percent.
Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities,
added that investor appetite for European equities remained
strong, despite the persistent worries over Europe's debt
problems.
"We're seeing buyers coming in, with any dips in these
markets," he said.