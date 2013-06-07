LONDON, June 7 European shares steadied just
above six-week lows on Friday, with investors looking to a key
U.S. jobs report for clues on whether the economy is really
strong enough to warrant an easing of equity-friendly stimulus.
After a year long rally fuelled by global central bank
support, equity markets are getting increasingly concerned that
the policy cycle could be turning, with the European Central
Bank this week saying it is in no rush to launch fresh measures,
while U.S. Federal Reserve officials openly discuss when would
be the right time to start scaling back quantitative easing.
As such, any signs of strength in the U.S. economy - which
is expected to have added 170,000 new non-farm jobs in May -
could provide the catalyst for a fresh leg down for stocks,
while a very weak number may be a positive.
With so much riding on the data, investors were expected to
wait for the release before moving the market significantly in
either direction. The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,178.54
points at 0702 GMT.
"Over the very short run there might be some relief (from
payrolls) but the general theme is that ... we seem to be losing
our mantra that central banks will help us all the way," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"We are heading for increased volatility and some kind of
topping out process over the next couple of weeks, but at some
point probably there will a 10 percent correction coming into
the equity market, and possibly deeper into the third quarter.