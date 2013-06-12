* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* Markets recover after two straight days of losses

* Vodafone falls as it makes approach for Kabel Deutschland

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 12 European shares recovered on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, although traders saw little room for major near-term gains due to concerns that central bank support for markets is likely to wane.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to 1,182.24 points in early trading after having fallen to six-week lows on Tuesday. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,693.28 points.

The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up 4 percent since the start of 2013, despite having fallen some 6 percent from a 2013 peak of 1,258.09 points in late May. The Euro STOXX 50 is up 2 percent.

Hendrik Klein, head of high-frequency trading and investment firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said he remained bullish on equities over the longer-term but was more cautious in the near-term, due to the uncertainty over future central bank monetary policy.

VODAFONE FALLS

British telecoms group Vodafone fell 5.2 percent, as the company traded without entitlements to its latest dividend payout and after Vodafone made a preliminary bid approach for Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding .

Vodafone's approach pushed up Kabel Deutschland's shares by 8 percent.

Despite the market recovery on Wednesday, several traders said they were not looking to take on major positions to bet on bigger gains in the near-term, due to the concerns of a scaling back in central bank economic stimulus measures.

"There is still uncertainty over the central banks' actions. I'd give it another week before any meaningful rally. Generally, the market is looking to sell any intraday rally," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.