EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, June 18 European shares edged lower early on Tuesday, led by Denmark's Danske Bank on capital concerns while more broadly investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Danske Banke fell 7.9 percent after an order by a Danish regulator for the country's biggest financial institution to set aside more capital.
By 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 5.58 points, or 0.5 percent at 1,178.78, tracking weakness overnight in Asia and an off-high finish in the United States, which traders attributed to an article in the Financial Times that fanned concerns the Fed could signal it will scale back its stimulus programme.
"There might be some volatility now ahead of the Fed decision although we expect volumes to be light and the rumour mill to be in overdrive as to what might be said," Mark Ward head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
"The most likely outcome of the FOMC meet will be Bernanke suggesting the Fed will start to taper (off) its monetary stimulus programme if the economic recovery picks up, although carefully worded so as to not wobble the markets," he said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has