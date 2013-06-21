LONDON, June 21 European shares rose on Friday,
steadying after the previous session's hefty falls on the
prospect of diminished stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
though traders were braced for a choppy ride in the medium term.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,146.29
by 0701 GMT, having slid 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day fall in 19 months after the Fed said late on Wednesday a
stronger U.S. economy meant it would likely reduce its asset
purchases this year.
Central bank stimulus measures had helped bloat European
markets to five-year highs in 2013 despite a shrinking domestic
economy and falling earnings expectations, but the threat of
withdrawal has knocked the index around 9 percent since mid-May.
"The fear is... setting in with a lot of cutting of bullish
positions. The most likely scenario is that rallies will be sold
so I would be very careful buying the dip," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million in assets.