* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
* Durable goods orders, new home sales reassure on US
economy
* Colruyt rises on results
* Miners lag as Credit Suisse cuts price targets
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 26 European shares extended gains
into a second session on Wednesday, with robust U.S. data
supporting sentiment but investors wary of big bets after a
month-long market rout.
U.S. durable goods orders and new home sales both rose more
than expected in May, offering some reassurance that the world's
biggest economy may be strong enough to cope if the Federal
Reserve scales back its stimulus programme in coming months as
planned.
There was also some reassurance the China, where a central
bank pledge to prevent any lasting credit crunch helped calm
financial markets.
That helped the FTSEurofirst 300 index gain 0.5 percent to
1,135.48 points by 0734 GMT, building on the previous day's 1.2
percent rise and trimming its slump from May's 5-year peak to 10
percent.
"It was a hard time for equity markets because two major
support factors were suddenly in doubt - central bank liquidity
provision and the Chinese growth engine. These worries will
likely calm down somewhat over the next couple of days," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"I think there is an attractive trading opportunity, but not
yet an investment opportunity."
The corporate newsflow also offered a boost, with investors
continuing to reward companies able to deliver growth at a time
when analysts' forecast downgrades for Europe have outnumbered
upgrades for two years, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream.
Belgian retailer Colruyt was the top gainer on the
pan-European index, up 6.9 percent after posting a bigger than
expected annual profit and raising its dividend.
Germany's SAP added 3.4 percent after co-CEO Bill
McDermott told broadcaster CNBC that its cloud business is
growing quickly in Europe.
Basic resources was the only red sector, down 0.4 percent
in the face of weak metals prices and
continued negative analyst commentary, with Credit Suisse the
latest bank to cut price targets.