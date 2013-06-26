* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent

* Durable goods orders, new home sales reassure on US economy

* Colruyt rises on results

* Miners lag as Credit Suisse cuts price targets

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, June 26 European shares extended gains into a second session on Wednesday, with robust U.S. data supporting sentiment but investors wary of big bets after a month-long market rout.

U.S. durable goods orders and new home sales both rose more than expected in May, offering some reassurance that the world's biggest economy may be strong enough to cope if the Federal Reserve scales back its stimulus programme in coming months as planned.

There was also some reassurance the China, where a central bank pledge to prevent any lasting credit crunch helped calm financial markets.

That helped the FTSEurofirst 300 index gain 0.5 percent to 1,135.48 points by 0734 GMT, building on the previous day's 1.2 percent rise and trimming its slump from May's 5-year peak to 10 percent.

"It was a hard time for equity markets because two major support factors were suddenly in doubt - central bank liquidity provision and the Chinese growth engine. These worries will likely calm down somewhat over the next couple of days," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

"I think there is an attractive trading opportunity, but not yet an investment opportunity."

The corporate newsflow also offered a boost, with investors continuing to reward companies able to deliver growth at a time when analysts' forecast downgrades for Europe have outnumbered upgrades for two years, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream.

Belgian retailer Colruyt was the top gainer on the pan-European index, up 6.9 percent after posting a bigger than expected annual profit and raising its dividend.

Germany's SAP added 3.4 percent after co-CEO Bill McDermott told broadcaster CNBC that its cloud business is growing quickly in Europe.

Basic resources was the only red sector, down 0.4 percent in the face of weak metals prices and continued negative analyst commentary, with Credit Suisse the latest bank to cut price targets.