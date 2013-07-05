* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct in jittery trade
* Index posted biggest gain in 11 months on Thursday
* Any negative payrolls reaction likely short-lived - Saxo
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 5 European shares consolidated on
Friday, with uncertainty ahead of key U.S. jobs data making
investors reluctant to extend the previous day's rally that was
spurred by pledges of continued stimulus from the ECB and Bank
of England.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,180.64 points
by 0747 GMT, after a jittery start.
The index rallied 2.4 percent on Thursday in its best
showing in 11 months after the BoE and the European Central Bank
both offered unprecedented forward guidance, signalling that
they were in no hurry to withdraw stimulus.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday, though,
could revive concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to scale
back its quantitative easing (QE) stimulus if the U.S. economy
continues to show signs of recovery.
Equities could sell off if non-farm payrolls data, due at
1230 GMT, beats the consensus 165,000 new jobs, or if the U.S.
jobless rate is below the forecast 7.5 percent.
"It's going to be an interesting day. Now we have anchoring
into the future of lower rates from the ECB, so that will be
positive for equity markets in that region. But non-farm
payrolls are on the tap and ... if you get really good numbers
then it will increase the probability of QE tapering before
time, which could create a negative reaction in the short term,"
said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.
"But I only think that is a short-term potential reaction
... and equities could easily be 10 percent higher over the
next 12 months, or even 15 percent higher," he added, saying
markets would benefit from an improving global economic outlook.
A payrolls reading broadly in line with consensus would be
consistent with a EuroSTOXX 50 level in the 2,660-2,675 area,
according to Societe Generale's long-term fair value models,
suggesting the euro zone index - last up 0.1 percent at 2,649.75
points - is actually slightly undervalued.
Technical charts also pointed to the scope for more gains.
"We got many new buy signals yesterday in stock market
indices in Europe ... This time, the price breakout is
technically significant and improves a short-term positive
outlook," Jean-Charles Gand, senior market strategist at BBSP
Research, said in a note.
To confirm the upwards trend though, EuroSTOXX 50 needs to
move above 2,684 to close a gap left by its May-June retreat.
Banks - the most direct beneficiaries of ample central bank
liquidity and access to cheap funds - were among the top
performers for a second session, with Societe Generale
up 2.2 percent.