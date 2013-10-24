LONDON Oct 24 European shares bounced back
towards five-year highs in early trading on Thursday, with a
survey showing a pick-up in manufacturing activity in China
cheering investors.
European miners gained 0.6 percent to feature among
the top gainers after the flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers
Index for China, the world's top metals consumer, rose to a
seven-month high of 50.9 in October, above September's final
reading of 50.2.
At 0702 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.2 percent at 1,283.05 points, moving back
towards this week's five-year highs after falling 0.6 percent in
the previous session.
After positive China manufacturing data, investors' focus
will shift to German flash manufacturing PMI at 0728 GMT, which
is expected to rise to 51.5 in October from 51.1 in the previous
month. The euro zone's PMI numbers, due at 0758 GMT, are seen up
to 51.4 this month from 51.1.
Norway's largest bank DNB, up 4 percent, was the
top gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after reporting higher
than expected net profits for the third quarter
Ericsson fell 5.6 percent, the top decliner,
after the mobile telecom gear maker posted third-quarter
operating profit below expectations and said sales were under
pressure.