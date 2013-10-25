BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 25 European shares slipped back from multi-year highs on Friday hit by some weak earnings updates from leading blue-chip companies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a fresh 5-year high of 1,291.93 points this week, fell 0.3 percent to 1,281.79 points by 0705 GMT.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also declined by 0.5 percent to 3,022.64 points.
A 4 percent fall at France's Schneider Electric took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Schneider cut its forecasts while truckmaker Volvo also slumped 6 percent after posting a deeper-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings.
"Earnings-wise, it's been a very mixed bag. If anyone misses, they get hit at the moment," said Terry Torrison managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
"I think we have to have a breather before we go higher again. We're looking overbought in the short-term but I'm still bullish going into the end of the year," he added.
April 12 Hong Kong stocks broke a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to shares which could benefit from Beijing's plan to more strongly integrate the economies of southern China, Hong Kong and Macau.