LONDON Nov 7 European shares edged lower on
Thursday, with investors trading cautiously before a European
Central Bank rate decision and major data releases that have the
potential to set the stock market's direction in the near term.
The ECB is likely to leave interest rates at a record low at
1245 GMT, though there is an outside chance of a cut after
surprisingly weak euro zone inflation data. The Bank of England
also holds a policy meeting later in the day.
The U.S. July-September GDP data, due at 1330 GMT, and
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for October will be scrutinised
for insight into the economic effects of last month's government
shutdown and the timing of the Federal Reserve's eventual move
to trim its stimulus.
At 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.1 percent at 1,294.83 points after setting a
new five-year of 1,300.18 points in the previous session. The
index has climbed more than 14 percent so far this year.
Analysts stayed positive on the market's medium term
outlook.
"What is sure is that the loose global monetary policy will
stay in place for at least another year. With stocks being not
overly expensive at the moment and provided that economic growth
doesn't falter, stocks can only go higher," Koen De Leus, senior
economist at KBC, said.
Thursday is a busy day for earnings, with nearly 200
European companies announcing results. Commerzbank
rose 6.4 percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 gainers'
list after it posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
Sixty-four percent of firms on the STOXX Europe 600
have reported results so far, of which 49 percent have met or
beaten earning expectations, but only 34 percent have reported
above forecast revenues, StarMine data showed.