LONDON Nov 13 European stocks were led lower by
energy stocks on Wednesday, on concern the U.S. central bank
could trim its stimulus programme sooner than expected, although
a leading index remained in its recent tight trading range.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis
Lockhart, seen as a centrist in policy terms, said a cut in the
Fed's bond-buying operations remained a possibility at its Dec.
17-18 meeting.
At 0801 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.4 percent at 1,285.75 points after falling
0.6 percent in the previous session, dragged down by a 0.7
percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index.
Since late October the FTSEurofirst 300 has traded in a
tight 20 point open-close range as weak earnings and uncertainty
over the Fed's tapering plan acted to cap sentiment.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
meanwhile, fell 0.3 percent to 3,026.58 points.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is in a short-term consolidation within
its long-term resistance zone of 3,050-3,080. Next support level
is 3,000," Sophia Wurm, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
"Nevertheless, from a medium-term view, the current
consolidation should have a trend-confirming character to the
upside."
On the positive side, Danish oil and shipping group, A.P.
Moller-Maersk, rose 1.7 percent after raising its
full-year outlook as its container shipping unit managed to
offset lower freight rates by cutting costs and increasing
transport volumes.