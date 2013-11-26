LONDON Nov 26 European shares edged lower in
early trading on Tuesday, retreating from a one-week high hit
the previous session, with Remy Cointreau leading the
food and beverages sector lower after issuing a profit warning.
Shares in the French spirits group fell more than 7 percent
after warning of a double-digit decline in full-year operating
profit because of a slowdown in China.
The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverages index fell
0.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, and put pressure on the
wider market.
At 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.1 percent at 1,301.07 points after closing
0.4 percent higher in the previous session.