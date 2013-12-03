GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
LONDON Dec 3 European shares edged lower on Tuesday, with miners tracking a decline in metals prices and concerns that the Federal Reserve could start reducing its stimulus sooner than expected.
However, analysts said that losses in equity prices were likely to be limited as an improving economic outlook could broadly offset any negative impact of a cut in the Fed's bond buying operations.
"Speculations that the Fed could start trimming its stimulus in December shouldn't stress equities excessively," Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"The environment of a fairly good economic recovery is intact and that helps earnings estimates for the next year, which is a prerequisite for further gains in equities."
U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November, while construction spending increased solidly in October, indicating the economy was gaining strength despite some fiscal headwinds.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index fell 0.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, as key metals prices fell 0.2 to 0.5 percent.
At 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,299.25 points after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees