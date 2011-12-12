LONDON Dec 12 European shares fell on
Monday as euphoria over a European Union deal on deeper economic
integration faded, weighed by concerns over politicians'
response to the debt crisis in the short-term and the likely
impact of austerity measures on growth.
At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 979.84 points, after
rising 1.3 percent on Friday as the EU states decided to pursue
stricter budget rules and provide up to 200 billion euros in
bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help
tackle the debt crisis.
"A first step has been made, but the road is still long and
winding. The austerity measures will have a profoundly negative
impact on economic growth and will make 2012 a very challenging
year in economic terms," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
"Profit growth for companies will be difficult to achieve
and earnings estimates are probably still way too optimistic
with a lot of room for disappointments and downgrades."
Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to
debt-laden peripheral euro zone economies, were the top
decliner, with the sector index down 1.4 percent and Societe
Generale down 3.1 percent.