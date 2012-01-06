LONDON Jan 6 European shares edged up in early trade on Friday, ahead of the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide more evidence of the world's biggest economy strengthening.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,018.14 points.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, may have risen by 150,000 in December, according to a survey. Hopes of an even stronger number were driven by data on Thursday, showing more than twice the expected number of private sector jobs were added in December while initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the latest week.

"There is a definite trend. We can actually see that there is something moving. There will be growth, even though it may not be dynamic," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, who added there was scope for stocks to rally.

"People may miss out (investors who remain on the sidelines) on a growing level of confidence, maybe towards the latter part of this year."

Banks were among the gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 0.5 percent, regaining some ground lost in the previous two sessions, when UniCredit fell sharply after announcing a massive discount on a rights issue.