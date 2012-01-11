LONDON Jan 11 European shares edged lower from a one-week closing high, hovering near several key technical resistance levels amid heightened investor caution ahead of debt auctions in Italy and Spain, the next focus of the region's long-running debt crisis.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,025.45 points after surging 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Food and beverage shares were the top sectoral fallers, down 0.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index faced stiff technical resistance at around 1,028 points, its high in October 2011 and a level it had failed three times this month to close above. The index also remains near its 200-day moving average after closing above it in the previous session.

"A touch of nerves is creeping back ahead of some significant debt auctions. If the auctions go reasonably well, investors will just leave the issue on the back burner and concentrate on the quarterly results season," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"If we were to see a badly received auction, then that could certainly cause further concerns."

On Thursday, the Spanish Treasury is aiming to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros via three debt auctions, including one of a new three-year benchmark bond, while on Friday, the Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 4.75 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds.