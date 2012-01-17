ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
LONDON Jan 17 European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, hitting a five-month high with miners gaining after economic growth data from top metals user China topped forecasts.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,034.18 points, its highest since early August.
China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent was slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent that economists polled by Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest growth rate in 2-1/2 years.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was among the top sectoral gainers, up 1.5 percent, although Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, said the euro zone debt crisis had the potential to cap gains.
"Don't expect things to go too much further - we're rising on the lack of news - not on good news. We could fall back on the first sign of some bad news...we're a long way away from a political solution in Europe."
* FOMC two-day policy meeting starts later in the day * Gold touches weakest since June 2 * Palladium hovers near 16-year high hit last week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 13 Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. The Fed is widely expected to hike intere