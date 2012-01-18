LONDON Jan 18 European shares retreated on Wednesday after hitting a 5-1/2-month high in the previous session, led by Tullow Oil < after a trading update and as uncertainty around Greek debt talks weighed on broader equity market sentiment.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,029.25 points after hitting its highest level since early August on Tuesday.

Miners were the top decliners, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index falling 1.2 percent, tracking a decline in key base metals prices. Tullow, meanwhile, led stock fallers across the region, down more than 6 percent.

"The European issues have refused to go away. We have got Portugal debt sale today and even more importantly, the resumption of Greek bond holders talks. There is plenty for investors to mull over," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Greece resumes talks with its creditors on Wednesday in a renewed attempt to break a deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave off default. Talks broke down on Friday over the interest rate Greece will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses.