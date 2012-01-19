LONDON Jan 19 European shares rose for a fourth straight session to trade near a 5-1/2-month high on Thursday on hopes Greece would reach an agreement with its private creditors on a crucial bond swap deal and that more U.S. banks could post forecast-beating results.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,037.10 points. Banks , up 1.2 percent, topped the gainers' list following encouraging results from Goldman Sachs on Wednesday.

"People are expecting a deal between Greece and its bondholders to be concluded soon on the basis that it takes six to eight weeks to do the paperwork necessary to avoid a default," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

"Such assumptions should be held fairly weakly as I don't believe that we can say for sure that bondholders are likely to cave in. But if you are a long-term investor, there are attractions in the equity market as corporate balance sheets are robust in many cases and cash flows are reliable.

Greece meets its private creditors on Thursday for a second day of bargaining on a crucial bond swap deal, with time running out for reaching a compromise needed to avoid an unruly default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index's close above a key technical resistance level of 1,028 for two consecutive sessions has improved prospects for further gains towards 1,062 - the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement from its February to September sell-off.