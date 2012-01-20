LONDON Jan 20 European shares retreated
on Friday from their 5-1/2-month highs in the previous session
as major stock index neared an "overbought" territory, while
mining shares fell after a survey showed China's factory
activity likely fell in January.
Miners, which generally suffer in a difficult economic
environment, were the worst performers, with the STOXX Europe
600 Basic Resources index down 0.9 percent.
"We are right at the top of the range and will face
technical pressure. I expect to see selling," said Joe Rundle,
head of trading at ETX Capital.
By 0820 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,044.67 points
after hitting its highest since early August on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was also nearing "overbought"
levels, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) - a technical
momentum indicator that determines overbought and oversold
conditions - having hit 68.7. Seventy and above is considered
"overbought".