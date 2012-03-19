UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, March 19 European stocks edged down in early trade on Monday, slipping from 8-month highs hit last week as investors sought further signs the economies of Europe and the United States are improving before chasing the market's brisk 2-month rally.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,105.61 points.
"We're getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while others indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation," Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.
TNT rose 1.7 percent after United Parcel Service agreed to pay an increased 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for its Dutch rival.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its