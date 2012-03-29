PARIS, March 29 European stocks fell in early trade on Thursday, losing ground for the third day in a row and tracking losses on Wall Street and Asia on mounting concerns over a slowdown in global growth following a raft of lower-than-expected U.S. macro data.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,070.74 points, piercing below its 50-day moving average, a key support level.

"The first-quarter rebound has been technical as the systemic risks waned, but now it's hard to justify the rally if you look at fundamentals. There is scope for disappointment as people have become very optimistic," said Christian Parisot, head of global research at Aurel BGC.

Banks retreated, with Barclays down 0.8 percent and UniCredit down 0.9 percent.

U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday, as sentiment was hit by data showing new orders for U.S. durable goods came below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising doubts about the outlook for the world's biggest economy.