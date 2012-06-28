LONDON, June 28 European shares rose for the
third consecutive day, helped by firmer automobile stocks,
although traders said any gains would be limited due to
uncertainty over the outcome of the latest European Union summit
on the region's sovereign debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,002.24
points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index rose by 0.3
percent.
"We've found a base and we've rallied from it but it all
looks very tentative and temporary. I wouldn't chase it too much
higher from here," said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at
Silverwind Securities.
The STOXX European auto sector rose around 1
percent, with Germany's Daimler up 1.8 percent after
Daimler's truck division said it was looking to achieve 1.6
billion euros in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013.