By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 4 European shares fell back from two-month highs on Wednesday, dragged down by weaker bank and utility stocks, as traders said ongoing concerns over Europe's economic crisis justified taking profits on equities following a recent sharp rally.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to 1,042.90 points, having closed at a two-month of 1,046.11 points on Tuesday. The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.4 percent to 2,310.23 points.

European equity markets had rallied back on Friday after falling sharply for much of June, after European Union leaders agreed on new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, which has led to bailout deals for Spain and Greece.

European stock markets have also been supported by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut rates on Thursday and could also inject fresh funds to help the region's struggling economies and debt-ridden banks.

However, traders cautioned that despite these new EU measures, the economic backdrop remained gloomy, with a private sector survey showing on Wednesday that Chinese services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10 months in June.

"The macro outlook is still the same. There's some pretty bad figures out there," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira Securities.

GERMAN UTILITY E.ON HIT BY DOWNGRADES

An interest-rate rigging scandal involving British bank Barclays and other major banks around the world has impacted sentiment towards banking stocks, with the STOXX European bank sector down 0.6 percent.

Campbell-Gray said the fallout from the Barclays Libor probe had caused him to sell positions on Britain's FTSE index, while he had also sold positions on Germany's DAX index.

"We've been sellers into this last rally. We've been selling the FTSE on the back of the banking crisis and taking profits on the DAX," he said.

German utility E.ON was among the worst-performing stocks on the DAX and across Europe, declining by around 2.4 percent after investment banks Citi and JP Morgan downgraded it.

Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said he remained bearish over the outlook for European equities in the medium-term, since he felt the European sovereign debt crisis, which could spread throughout the region, remained unresolved.

"We still don't think the European problems have been fixed. We remain bearish in the medium-term."