LONDON, July 19 European shares climbed to an 11-week high on Thursday and were on track for a seventh straight week of gains as upbeat earnings from companies such as Electrolux raised investors' appetite for riskier assets.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,056.80 points after rising to a high of 1,056.99, the highest since early May.

"There have been some good company results, which have lifted sentiment. But I don't think investors have been complacent as the euro zone situation is still in the background," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"People should generally look at the defensive sectors as their core portfolio holdings, and selectively add some cyclical sectors to gain from any strong rally."

Home appliances maker Electrolux rose 5.3 percent after its quarterly earnings topped forecasts. AkzoNobel NV , the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, was up 3.4 percent after it also beat expectations.