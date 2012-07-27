BRIEF-Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees
* Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port
LONDON, July 27 European shares rose for the second consecutive day on Friday, as renewed hopes of fresh stimulus measures from world authorities drove equity markets higher.
The FTSEurofirst rose 0.1 percent to 1,045.12 points, adding to a 2.4 percent gain made on Thursday. The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.59 percent to 2,252.64 points.
Markets had rallied on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to take all necessary steps to protect the euro zone from collapse.
The rebound by European shares on Thursday followed a fall of more than 4 percent in the FTSE EuroFirst over the previous four trading sessions, and the index could still end the week in negative territory after seven straight weeks of advances.
Bastion Capital's head of equities Adrian Slack said the stock market rally still had the potential to peter out soon, as European leaders have previously disagreed on the details of how to help the region's financial markets.
"I'm still a seller into the rally. He's (Draghi) got to do it within the framework of the European Union, and it hasn't worked so far," said Slack.
Slack said he would look to sell the Euro STOXX 50 index at 2,322 points, and Germany's DAX at 6,780 points.
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports. * CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European