LONDON Aug 2 European shares edged higher on
Thursday ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting,
which traders say must result in fresh stimulus measures to
fight the region's sovereign debt crisis if equity markets are
to avoid a sharp retreat.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at
1,070 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index was
roughly flat at 2,334.09 points.
Equity markets rallied last week following a renewed pledge
from ECB chief Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to save the
currency bloc from the effects of the sovereign debt crisis.
"The market's gone up on talk from European leaders, but it
comes down as to whether or not we see any action," said Darren
Easton, director of trading at London-based Logic Investments.