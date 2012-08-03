PARIS Aug 3 European stocks inched higher in
early trade on Friday, halting the previous session's sharp
pull-back, as investors await U.S. jobs data that could
potentially fuel expectations of further stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,056.55 points.
The benchmark index dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday,
trimming recent hefty gains, after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had expected
immediate action to help lower the borrowing costs of Spain and
Italy.
"European indexes have failed to cross the strong
resistances hit this week, so we're looking at a potential
retracement of at least 50 percent of the past week's gains made
on the back of the 'Draghi effect'," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard
Sagnier said.
"But that said, we're neutral on the Euro STOXX 50 at this
point, we stay on the sidelines."
Euro zone banks bounced back after Thursday's sell-off, with
BNP Paribas up 1 percent, while among industrials,
Siemens added 3.2 percent after the engineering
conglomerate said it started a repurchase of its own stock of up
to 3 billion euros.