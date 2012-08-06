* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 pct after 2.5 pct jump on Friday
* Charts point to consolidation before next leg up
* Bernanke speech highlight of quiet calendar
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Aug 6 European equities paused for
breath in sight of four-month highs on Monday, with charts
pointing to a consolidation and investors waiting for further
signals on how soon central banks will act to ease the euro zone
crisis and stimulate growth.
The European Central Bank last week laid out plans to step
in and buy bonds to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Although the plan was heavily conditional and markets were
originally disappointed by the lack of immediate action, the
prospect of it moving strongly within weeks has at least given
bearish investors pause for thought.
"Italy or Spain would have to ask for help (for the ECB to
act), so this is not something that's imminent but at least some
headache for the equity markets has been lifted," said Gerhard
Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
"Technically speaking this has been an impressive session on
Friday ... This is something that might continue this week but
we are lagging some (fresh) positive triggers."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 0734
GMT at 1,078.56, after rallying 2.5 percent on Friday to
four-month highs and posting its ninth consecutive weekly gain.
The broader STOXX 600 edged 0.2 percent lower to
264.95 points, also retreating from four-month highs.
"We had quite a movement to the upside and I expect we would
have a slowdown in the upward momentum and defend the current
levels in the 260-270 area," said Petra Kerssenbrock, technical
strategist at Commerzbank.
"We will take a little bit of a breather, but the positive
overall picture remains intact."
With a fairly empty economic data calendar, the next
fundamental impetus for the market may come from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose 1300 GMT speech will be scanned for
clues on the likelihood of a third round of quantitative easing
after U.S. jobs data painted an upbeat but still nuanced picture
on Friday.
"The stronger than expected jump in payrolls (163k) dampened
worries about the pace of jobs recovery while the increase in
the unemployment rate kept alive hopes of more Fed quantitative
easing," strategist at Credit Agricole CIB noted.
Spain, which is set to benefit from any intervention by the
ECB, saw its equity market outperform with a 0.9 percent
gain on Monday after a 6 percent jump on Friday.
Some sign of an easing of nerves in the crisis was industry
numbers showing Spanish and Italian equity funds posted their
biggest weekly inflows since the first quarter of 2011 last
week, even as Europe as a whole saw outflows.
Euro zone woes, however, continued to resonate through the
second quarter earnings season, with 50 percent of European
companies missing expectations to-date against just 29 percent
of U.S. ones, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Companies that make money outside Europe outperformed, with
Richemont topping the gainers board on Monday after the
Swiss-listed luxury goods maker said its first half net profit
could rise by as much as 40 percent thanks to strong demand from
Asia and emerging markets.