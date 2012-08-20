PARIS Aug 20 European stocks inched lower early
on Monday, halting their sharp rally started in late July,
although the losses were limited by growing expectation of bold
action from the European Central Bank to lower the borrowing
costs of Spain and Italy.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.06 percent at 1,109.69 points, taking
a breather after hitting a 13-month high on Friday.
Basic Resources stocks led sectoral fallers in early
deals, down 0.7 percent, weighed by weaker base metals prices.
Euro zone banks, meanwhile, were up 0.5 percent.
A German magazine reported over the weekend that the ECB is
considering setting interest rate thresholds for purchases of
struggling euro zone country's bonds, a move that would
discourage speculators from pushing yields above the level set
by the euro zone's central bank.
"The prospect of the ECB stepping in is removing most of the
systemic risks, so stock pickers are back," a Paris-based equity
and ETF sales trader said.
"But that said, the gains over the past few weeks are
substantial, and we could go sideways until the ECB finally
announces its plan."