* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX rises 0.7 pct
* Boosted by expectations of U.S. monetary stimulus
* Heineken among top performers, rising on broker upgrades
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 23 European shares rose on Thursday,
with upgraded Dutch brewer Heineken among the top
performers, as hints of new stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve outweighed worries over the euro zone debt
crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent to
1,100.58 points, bouncing back from a 1.2 percent fall on
Wednesday. The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7
percent at 2,469.12 points.
Minutes from the latest Fed meeting, released on Wednesday
after European markets closed, showed the U.S. central bank was
likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus 'fairly
soon' unless the economy improved considerably.
"The market seems more interested in more prospects of
stimulus from the Fed than worries over the euro crisis. In the
short term, the market could get back up to the highs which
we've seen in the last few weeks," said Darren Easton, director
of trading at London-based Logic Investments.
Easton recommended that investors stick with positions on
expectations that signs of new intervention from the Fed or
European Central Bank could lift equities over the next couple
of weeks or so.
Other investors were more cautious, since previous rallies
that have been driven on expectations of monetary stimulus have
petered out as pledges by policymakers have failed to lead to
action.
Worries that Greece may have to leave the euro zone as it
struggles to meet the conditions of its sovereign bailout, and
that the euro zone crisis may increasingly impact Spain and
Italy, have also caused abrupt ends to previous equity rallies.
"I am a little cautious here. It has become more difficult
to find good investments ideas and I tend to feel that the
market has priced in favourable action by central banks," said
Don Fitzgerald, a fund manager at Tocqueville Finance, which
manages about $2.2 billion in assets.
HEINEKEN, BANKS LEAD GAINERS
Heineken rose 2.6 percent, making it one of the
best-performing stocks on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, as it
benefited from a wave of upgrades from brokers.
The brewer reported on Wednesday a 4 percent fall in
first-half net profit but it also forecast a better second half.
SocGen raised its rating to "buy" from "hold", and Nomura
upgraded to "neutral" from "reduce".
SocGen said Heineken should eventually benefit from its
planned acquisition of Asia Pacific Breweries.
"The acquisition will give Heineken control over its Asian
strategy, which was previously lacking, and should allow some
synergies as the business is fully integrated," SocGen said in a
research note.
The STOXX European bank sector, which tends to
either underperform a falling market or outperform a rising
market, rose 1.3 percent after falling sharply on Wednesday.
Technical trading firm FuturesTechs said in a research note
that it would stick with expectations of a further rise in
equity markets, and would favour using any dips to buy up stocks
on the cheap.
"For the most part the light volume and tight ranges suggest
market participants are still in limbo at current levels, caught
between the potential for central bank action and the failure of
Greece to restructure it's bailout terms. For now our skew
remains bullish with a dip buying stance," it said.