* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.3 percent, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* Caution ahead of ECB meeting weighs
* Swiss index lags after economy contracts
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell on Tuesday
as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting, with the Swiss market lagging after figures
showed an unexpected contraction in the country's economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to
1,088.20 points, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index
was flat.
Expectations the ECB will firm up a debt-buying scheme to
fight the euro zone's debt crisis have driven an equity rally
since late July.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen some 7 percent since ECB head
Mario Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to
protect the euro from the crisis, which risks increasingly
impacting on Spain and Italy.
But uncertainty over the timing and extent of any ECB action
following the central bank's meeting on Thursday has limited
gains and, some traders believe, left the market vulnerable to a
sell-off.
"I'm still expecting further weakness unless they provide a
'shock-and-awe' statement on Thursday, but I don't think that
they themselves necessarily know how to fix the crisis," said
Adrian Slack, head of equities at Bastion Capital.
Credit rating agency Moody's also changed its outlook on the
"Aaa" rating of the European Union to negative and warned it
could downgrade the EU, putting more pressure on the ECB to act.
SWISS STOCKS FALL
Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index was the
worst-performing major European stock market, falling 0.6
percent after the country's unexpected economic contraction.
Blue-chip Swiss stocks were among the biggest drags on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, with chemicals group Roche and
food group Nestle falling 1 percent and 0.5 percent
respectively.
British telecoms heavyweight Vodafone also fell,
shedding 1.4 percent and taking the most points off the
FTSEurofirst 300 after brokerage Bernstein cut its rating to
"market perform" from "outperform".
AFS Brokers equity analyst Christopher Ho expected European
stock markets to continue to trade in narrow ranges ahead of the
ECB meeting.
Societe Generale analysts wrote in a research note that,
although they expected European policymakers to be able to
prevent a break-up of the euro zone, it would take a long time
for investor confidence to recover fully.
"We see glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel, but the
road back to confidence will be a long one with many twists and
turns," wrote SocGen.