LONDON, March 1 European shares eased on Friday,
with confidence in the global economy - and thus future demand -
undermined by the looming budget cuts in the United States and
by weak manufacturing data from China.
Some $85 billion in U.S. government spending cuts are set to
kick in from Friday, after politicians failed to reach a deal to
prevent the measure, which is expected to cut growth in the
world's biggest economy by around 0.5 percent.
"Finally it seems that there will be no solution, no bargain
and that means we will see $85 billion of spending cuts kicking
in again," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at
Baader Bank. "Certainly it will continue to the current
wait-and-see attitude in markets."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent by 0801
GMT at 1,169.29 points.
Milan's FTSE MIB was one of the worst performers
among the regional bourses, down 0.4. percent on the first day
of a new Italian financial transaction, tax which is expected to
hit volumes in cash equities and derivatives.