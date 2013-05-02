LONDON May 2 European shares fell on Thursday,
led by falls in basic resources stocks, with Randgold Resources
among the top fallers after it posted a drop in
first-quarter profit.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was off 0.2 percent at
1,198.64 by 0706 GMT, having risen almost 5 percent over the
past two weeks partly in anticipation the ECB will lower its
main interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday.
"I think you might see a big unwinding and blow out if they
don't do it (cut rates by 25 basis points)," Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital, said.
Rundle reckoned that, in the event of disappointment, the
FTSEurofirst 300 would initially dip to the 50-day moving
average, at 1,181 to "see if there's any support" and, if not,
fall to 1,150 - around the start of the past two weeks' rally.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources sector was the
worst hit in early deals, down 1 percent, with Randgold down 4
percent after its results.