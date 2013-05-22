LONDON May 22 European shares steadied near multi-year highs on Wednesday, as caution ahead of testimony from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day tempered the equity rally.

However, traders said any equity pull-back would be relatively limited and short-lived and could provide more buying opportunities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has risen to 5-year highs this month, slipped 0.1 percent to 1,252.59 points although the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 2,825.59 points.

World stock markets have rallied on injections of liquidity and interest rate cuts from major central banks, and U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke may provide further clues on the Fed's policy at a speech later on Wednesday.

"We are due a slight rest (in European equities), but I wouldn't want to be 'short' of this market. Any pullback presents a buying opportunity," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.