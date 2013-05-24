* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Technical traders step in as charts show rally is intact
* Smiths Group up 1 pct after update shows growth
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 24 European shares steadied on
Friday, staging a small technical bounce after their biggest
one-day fall in nearly a year and helped by some signs of
renewed monetary support from the United States.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent at 1,231.84 points while the euro zone blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 was up 0.3 percent at 2,783.70 at 0736 GMT.
Both indexes had closed 2.1 percent lower on Thursday,
spooked by speculation the Federal Reserve might start rolling
back its hefty asset-purchase programme, which had helped the
Euro STOXX 50 rally 11.5 percent in just over a month.
But the Euro STOXX 50 bounced off a technical support in the
2,750 area, corresponding to its March high, on Thursday,
leading traders to bet there was still buying momentum and the
recent uptrend could resume.
"The drop yesterday was a bit scary," said Valerie Gastaldy,
head of technical analysis firm Day-By-Day. "But my advice to
clients is that we shouldn't panic and we should try to buy."
The bounce was also underpinned by comments by St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard, who said on Friday U.S. inflation would
have to pick up before he voted to scale back monetary stimulus
and that this was unlikely to happen in the coming month.
"I think he's being sensible," Andy Ash, head of sales
trading at Monument Securities, said. "He is one of the three
inner sanctum, but is the doves' dove, so nothing unexpected."
Ash said the significance of any move on Friday was limited,
with many traders already away ahead of a long weekend in
Britain and the United States. He expected the selloff to resume
next week.
On a quiet day on the earnings front, Smiths Group
rose 1 percent to 1,342 pence after reporting growth in sales
and operating profit in the nine months to May 4, leading invest
to raise its target for the engineering company to 1,500 pence.