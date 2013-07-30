* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct to 1,210.43 points
* EDF leads gainers after strong 1H, guidance hike
* Upbeat outlook comments raise optimism
* Capital concerns hit Barclays, Deutsche Bank
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 30 European shares rose on Tuesday
as a batch of positive outlook statements, including from French
utility group EDF, helped offset a selloff in British
banks.
EDF and German chip-maker Infineon raised their
full-year outlook after solid showings in the first half of the
year, raising some hopes of further guidance upgrades in Europe.
Britain's largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV
and engineer Weir Group also made upbeat
guidance comments after beating consensus with their first-half
results.
"We saw a stabilisation in the second quarter earnings and
we're probably going to have a trough in forecasts, which have
been falling for two years now," said Robert Quinn, chief
European equity strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.
"The third-quarter earnings season will probably be when you
see a proliferation of upgrades."
With just over a third of the European earnings season now
behind us, 55 percent of companies that have reported results so
far have met or beaten analysts' forecasts. That has led
analysts to raise their third quarter estimates on companies
that published their results by an average 0.1 percent, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed.
EDF rose 7.7 percent, ITV was up 5.1 percent and Weir
added 3.5 percent to be the top risers on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.4
percent at 1,210.43 points.
British banks curbed the index's gains after Barclays
announced a larger-than-expected rights issue at a
discount of 44 percent to Monday's closing share price, knocking
the stock 4.5 percent lower.
The news, which follows a Bank of England review, cast a
shadow over the broader sector, with Royal Bank of Scotland
down 1.9 percent and Lloyds 0.6 percent lower.
"That's quite a heavy discount to the current share price
and a larger than expected fundraising exercise which will put
pressure on Barclays and the rest of the sector," TradeNext
strategist Ronnie Chopra said.
"A sharp fall (in Barclays) yesterday in anticipation and no
doubt this will continue today."
Balance sheet concerns also hit Deutsche Bank,
which fell 2.5 percent after it pledged to cut risky assets and
its quarterly profit missed expectations due to higher
litigation reserves.