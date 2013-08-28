* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2
* Cyclical sectors hit by Syria strike threat
* Energy stocks boosted by rising crude prices
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 28 European stocks fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday as the prospect of an imminent
military attack against Syria fuelled profit taking on an 8
percent rally since late June.
The United States and its allies were preparing for strikes
against the Syrian government, raising concerns over the
possible consequences on the region. That led investors to ditch
stocks for assets less exposed to global growth, such as
government bonds, and boosted oil prices.
At 0730 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,198.43 points, after
falling 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
The index has pulled back 3.6 percent since mid-August on
concerns about a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus, a
political crisis in Italy and, this week, the threat of a
military strike against Syria.
"The focus on Syria and the spike in oil prices was all that
was needed to start the move (down)," said Nick Xanders, head of
strategy at BTIG, who saw room for the market to fall further.
Travel & leisure and auto stocks, which are
highly reliant on global growth, were the worst sectoral
performers, both down 0.7 percent.
Rising crude prices, however, boosted stocks in the oil &
gas sector, which rose 0.6 percent, with Norway's
Statoil up 2.3 percent.
"Energy in particular is a relevant sector given the ...
spike in geopolitical concerns," Robert Parkes, a strategist at
HSBC, said.
"That is a sector that investors have shunned and valuations
stand at a pretty attractive level."
The energy sector traded at 9.3 times its expected earnings
for the next 12 months, the lowest valuation multiple in Europe,
Datastream data showed. It was, along with utilities and
telecoms, among the few sectors trading below its 10-year
average multiple.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.2 percent at 2,743.78 points and charts showed
further losses were likely towards its July 17 low at 2,645.
Charts show a technical bearish reversal pattern, or "head
and shoulders", was triggered on Tuesday on the Euro STOXX 50,
with a downward target of 2,645, or 3.8 percent lower than
Tuesday's closing level of 2,749.27.
"There was a clear acceleration in volumes when the pattern
was triggered, and we could now see a quick retracement of half
of the recent rally," said Alexandre Tixier, technical analyst
at TradingSat, in Paris.
"This should bring good entry points on a number of stocks,
so the idea is to get ready to buy the dip, because the
long-term bullish trend is intact."