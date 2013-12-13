LONDON Dec 13 European shares hit fresh
two-month lows on Friday on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start trimming its stimulus from next week, but analysts
said further losses may be limited by strong technical support
levels.
However, RSA Insurance slumped 17 percent as its
Chief Executive Simon Lee resigned after the insurer warned of a
fall in 2013 earnings and flagged a possible hit to the dividend
from a capital hole at its Irish business.
PSA Peugeot Citroen fell 9.8 percent after General
Motors announced the sale of its entire 7 percent stake
in the French carmaker. Peugeot said on Thursday it took a 1.1
billion euro ($1.52 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas
operations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent, touching fresh
two-month lows.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.04 percent at 2,926.89 points by 0804 GMT after falling
0.7 percent on Thursday. It found support at its 100-day moving
average of 2,926.12, while its relative strength index (RSI)
dropped to 33, approaching "oversold" levels.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is now testing its 100-day moving average
and it is possible that this will provide support, as it did as
recently as August. The recent sell-off has left it looking
short-term oversold, but not to the extent that a bounce has
become inevitable," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles
Stanley, said.
"I would be surprised if traders committed themselves to
additional long positions at this point, just a few days ahead
of the Fed meeting. I wouldn't be surprised to see the index
drift back to 2,900 before the buyers were tempted back in."