LONDON Feb 17 European shares edged up in early
trading on Monday, with one index touching its highest level in
around two weeks following overnight gains in Asia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.2 percent at 1,334.32 points, at its highest level since late
January, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.1 percent.
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index, which outperformed
with a 1.6 percent gain on Friday as investors welcomed the
likelihood of centre-left leader Matteo Renzi becoming prime
minister, rose 0.2 percent.
Traders attributed Monday's move higher to European equity
markets tracking overnight gains in Asia, slowly recovering from
declines at the start of the year caused by a slump in emerging
market economies.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell in January but has since
clawed back ground and is up 1.5 percent since the start of
2014.
"The market is continuing its recovery," said Berkeley
Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.