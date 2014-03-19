* FTSEurofirst 300 index steadies in morning trading
* Focus on Federal Reserve meeting, forward guidance
* Inditex gains, Smiths Group slips after updates
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 19 European shares steadied on
Wednesday, with focus shifting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
scheduled policy meeting that could announce further stimulus
cuts and provide new guidance about the timing of rate rises.
Analysts said a further reduction in the Fed's monthly bond
purchases by $5 billion was largely factored in, but investors
would look for hints about the speed of future cuts and if the
central bank provides a new qualitative guidance on when it
might eventually raise interest rates.
"It's still going to be a big announcement," Lorne Baring,
managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said. "We
expect no change in the policy in terms of action, but there
might be hints about the speed of the withdrawal of monetary
stimulus. The markets will move based on the language."
The U.S. central bank's move to inject liquidity in the
market by buying bonds and improving global economic outlook had
helped European stocks to record an impressive gain of 16
percent last year and pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 index
to a 5-1/2-year high this year.
The pan-European index was flat at 1,305.81 points by 0855
GMT after rising in the previous two sessions.
This year's stocks rally has been hit by geopolitical
tensions over Ukraine and signs of a slowdown in Chinese
economic growth. The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 5.5 percent in one
week from early March before recovering some lost ground.
European stocks witnessed a relief rally in the previous
session after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty
making Crimea part of Russia but said he did not plan to seize
any other regions of Ukraine.
However, the situation in the region remained fragile.
Ukraine's acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh Ukrainian said
his country's forces will not withdraw from Crimea, raising
concerns of an armed conflict.
In the absence of a broader market catalyst, some individual
shares moved sharply following their earnings updates.
Global clothing giant Inditex, owner of Zara rose
3.2 percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 index after
saying its early 2014 sales rose after low profit growth last
year due to depreciating currencies outside the euro zone and
the cost of refurbishing flagship stores.
On the other hand, British engineer Smiths Group
fell 5.5 percent, the biggest faller on the pan-European index,
as its first-half profit fell 3 percent due to pricing pressure
in its second largest unit and a strong pound that reduced the
U.S.-dominant manufacturer's margins.
