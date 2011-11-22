LONDON Nov 22 European shares rose in
early trade on Tuesday, bouncing from a steep sell-off in the
previous session and after Wall Street finished off its lows,
though gains were set to be capped by worries over high euro
zone and U.S. debt levels.
At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 926.84 points, after
falling 3.3 percent in the previous session to its lowest close
in nearly seven weeks, on worries about high debt levels on both
sides of the Atlantic and with Moody's warning on France.
Banks, among the heaviest fallers on Monday, featured among
the gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.5
percent. France's BNP Paribas rose 2.7 percent.
"This does not look like any weakness that one could buy
into with a high degree of confidence," Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley, said.
"Uncertainty over the positioning of the rating agencies is
almost certainly going to mean that any bounce in the market is
likely to be limited."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)