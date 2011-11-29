LONDON Nov 29 European shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, giving back some of the strong gains of the previous session after concern about possible ratings agency downgrades ratcheted up the pressure on euro zone policymakers battling to end the region's debt crisis.

French daily La Tribune reported that Standard & Poor's could change France's triple-A rating outlook to negative within days, while Moody's warned it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 countries on concerns that governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 937.78 points, after rising 3.6 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day rise in a month, on optimism that policymakers were acting to stem the crisis.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, exposed to euro zone sovereign debt, fell 0.8 percent, after a strong rise on Monday.

"Despite all the rhetoric, I have little faith that the region's authorities are coming to terms with the scale of the problem," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

"Yesterday's rally was about short covering and a bit of a bear squeeze. You can talk as long as you like but we have to see the plan and the plan has to be workable."

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)