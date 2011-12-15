LONDON Dec 15 European shares bounced off a two-week closing low on Thursday, led by the insurance sector as Old Mutual surged 11 percent on its plan to sell its Nordic unit for $3.2 billion.

At 0826 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 958.88 points after falling 2.1 percent in the previous session.

"We are witnessing a touch of bargain hunting after sharp declines in the recent past. The market is lacking direction and early gains could evaporate quickly as the comments of rating agencies will remain in the background," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Insurers were the top sectoral gainers, up 2 percent.