India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
PARIS Dec 20 European stocks slipped in early trade, extending their two-week slide on nagging concerns about the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 954.36 points.
"The risk of contagion grows as European political leaders procrastinate on further austerity measures to support Europe bringing about uncertainty across the globe," LCG trader Nam Truong said.
UBS was down 1.3 percent and Societe Generale down 0.7 percent.
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: