LONDON Jan 13 European shares advanced on Friday to trade just below a five-month high as demand for riskier assets improved in expectation for a solid sale of Italian debt later in the session.

The euro zone debt crisis has pushed yields on peripheral debt higher, crimped the region's growth outlook and weighed on equities, so good demand and a reduction in yield would be supportive to stocks, analysts said.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,025.75 points. It climbed to a five-month high of 1,031.08 on Thursday before closing 0.3 percent lower.

Banks were the main gainers early on, with the STOXX Europe 600 Bank index up 1.6 percent.

"One of the major concerns is that yields have been trading above sustainable levels. If actions taken by the authorities to reduce that are effective, then that will be positive for the markets," said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time this year on Friday, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds. Domestic demand fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds, which helped Spain sell twice the planned amount of bonds on Thursday at lower rates, is expected to drive Italian three-year costs down at the sale.