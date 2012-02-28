LONDON Feb 28 European shares steadied on
Tuesday on anticipation that the European Central Bank's second
longer term refinancing operation (LTRO) operation would further
ease balance sheet pressure among banks.
Banks, many of which have suffered massive writedowns to
their exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, were among the top
performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 0.4
percent.
Gains were limited, however, after Standard & Poor's
downgraded Greece's long-term rating to 'selective default',
while Germany's Chancellor, Angela Merkel, faced a backbench
revolt against putting more money in to fight the region's debt
crisis.
"The market is anticipating a good result on the LTRO, it
adds some liquidity to the market and there are lots of
strategists that think this will push stocks higher," Koen De
Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, said.
"But it is just a sign that banks still can not go to the
interbanking market to get loans and it is probably the last
operation for the a while. I would not get my hopes up on a
strong rally, the market could still go down 5-10 percent."
By 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,074.77 points and
has gained 7.3 percent so far this year.